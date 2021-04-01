Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.57 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $10.57 billion and approximately $598.33 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 51% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00007196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00063674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00317123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00721566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009995 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

