Kleros Price Hits $0.0956 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $58.06 million and $3.15 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.