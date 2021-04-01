Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $349.56 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Klever has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $349.56 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00395795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00812943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00048180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029378 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,382,548,782 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.