Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $351.30 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Klever has a total market cap of $351.30 million and $19.13 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00063179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00322799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.18 or 0.00735553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029390 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,383,119,374 tokens. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

