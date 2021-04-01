Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 1,902,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.4 days.

OTCMKTS KHTRF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

