Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17).

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,042,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 398,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

