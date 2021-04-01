Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Down 4.9%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.39 and last traded at $107.81. Approximately 21,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 313,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average of $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total transaction of $4,386,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,035,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

