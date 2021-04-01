Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Kohl’s accounts for about 4.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Kohl’s worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,967,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

About Kohl's

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

