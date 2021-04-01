Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

ADRNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

