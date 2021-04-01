Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $9.36 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 7.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.72. 2,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,124. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $95.35 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.98.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

