Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,301,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 21.1% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.86 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

