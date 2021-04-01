Krios Hits One Day Volume of $407.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Krios has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Krios has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00136116 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.