Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 930,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 115,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,548. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after purchasing an additional 183,024 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,839,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 402,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.