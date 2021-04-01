Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.99 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $171,301.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.38 or 0.00640110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.