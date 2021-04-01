K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Commerzbank cut shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $4.87 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

