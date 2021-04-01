Kuai Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.83 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00642352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

KT is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,304,238 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

