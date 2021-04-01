KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.27

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $49.27, with a volume of 1125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.50.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

