KUN (KUN) Market Capitalization Tops $23,011.62

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.51 or 0.00019424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market capitalization of $23,011.62 and approximately $417.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00324836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.77 or 0.00782949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028901 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.