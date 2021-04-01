Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $26.61

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.61, but opened at $28.83. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

