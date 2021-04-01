Kusama Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $436.91 or 0.00729846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $664.89 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00320326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00088472 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00047861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00029785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

