La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LFDJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF remained flat at $$46.10 on Thursday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, Banco, Astro, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.