Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.87.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.40 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

