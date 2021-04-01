LABS Group (LABS) Trading 59.2% Higher This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0824 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $62.31 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029031 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,466,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

