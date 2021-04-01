L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.68

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €134.68 ($158.45) and traded as high as €139.45 ($164.06). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €139.05 ($163.59), with a volume of 858,281 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €132.87 and its 200-day moving average is €134.68.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (EPA:AI)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.