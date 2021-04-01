Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LW stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.08. 2,834,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

