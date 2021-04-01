Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.19

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Lambda has traded up 175.6% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $278.63 million and approximately $476.60 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00050832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 946.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.59 or 0.00646202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,480,676,703 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

