Lambda Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 101.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $191.81 million and $313.59 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.17 or 0.00644764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00068279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,464,517,568 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.