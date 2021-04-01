Lamden Price Hits $0.11 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Lamden has traded 45% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $15.60 million and $10,796.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000722 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

