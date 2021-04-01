Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) vs. BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Financial Contrast

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

22.3% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 27.36% 14.96% 1.61% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.64% 13.14% 0.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 2.42 $10.66 million N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.48 $4.60 billion N/A N/A

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Landmark Bancorp and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of October 27, 2020, the company had 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.