Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) EVP Sells 8,223 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 151,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $803.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

