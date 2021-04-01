Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $165.06 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $90.32 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 431.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Landstar System by 41.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

