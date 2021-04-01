Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 994,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 282.6 days.

OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $32.63.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.