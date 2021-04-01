Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. Lawson has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

