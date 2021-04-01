Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 159.3 days.
OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. Lawson has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
Lawson Company Profile
