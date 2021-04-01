Lead Wallet Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00335451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.18 or 0.00780233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029186 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

