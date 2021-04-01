Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $495.00

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has a total market capitalization of $93,551.66 and approximately $495.00 worth of Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur token can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Profile

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur is www.lc4foundation.org . Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur’s official Twitter account is @LC4Foundation

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur Token Trading

