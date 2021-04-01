Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Shares Down 13.3%

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY)’s stock price dropped 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 634,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 457,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Leafbuyer Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.79% and a negative return on equity of 440.46%.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

