LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of LendingTree worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

LendingTree stock opened at $213.00 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

