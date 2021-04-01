Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00. 2,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

About Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

