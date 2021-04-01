Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 4,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,271. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

