Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.