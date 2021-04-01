Lethean Achieves Market Cap of $470,507.84 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Lethean has a total market cap of $470,507.84 and $59.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,977.36 or 0.03345394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.12 or 0.00345340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.60 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.53 or 0.00427244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.75 or 0.00388695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00277790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

