Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) received a C$1.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:LXE traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$0.72. 34,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,925. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

