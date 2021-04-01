Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEVL. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $26.40. 3,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.