Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,734.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,435,197 shares of company stock worth $34,845,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.