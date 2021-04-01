Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $318,437.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,075.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,435,197 shares of company stock worth $34,845,312. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.