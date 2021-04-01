Levolution (LEVL) Market Cap Reaches $14.35 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Levolution has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. Levolution has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $186,903.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00050864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,004.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00644205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,672,201 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

