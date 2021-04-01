LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.18

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.18 and last traded at $153.94, with a volume of 4692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 62.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

