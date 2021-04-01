Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.69% of Liberty Broadband worth $761,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.06. 27,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

