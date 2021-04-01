Liberum Capital Raises Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 900

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

FSTA stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 840 ($10.97). The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 857.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 716.62. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The stock has a market cap of £464.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

