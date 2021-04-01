Lido DAO Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 113.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.